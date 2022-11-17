Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital - Coindesk

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Voyager Digital logo and representations of cryptocurrencies
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance's U.S. unit is relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, Coindesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Voyager called off FTX's bid to acquire the company following its collapse.

Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Voyager declined to comment.

In September, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Binance and FTX came up with the leading bids to buy Voyager's assets. FTX had won Voyager's assets in a $1.42-billion bid at an auction thereafter.

However, Voyager said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company's proposed sale would not move forward and that it is in active discussions with several alternate bidders after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

The collapse of FTX, which reverberated across the crypto world, sending bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting, impacted nearly one million customers and several investors as they faced billions of dollars in losses.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • Black Sea grain deal to be extended, UN says

    UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.

  • EU readies next steps to boost its capital market

    The European Union will propose rules next month to make it easier for companies to list, give creditors more predictability on company bankruptcies, and to attract more euro derivatives clearing from London, the bloc's financial services chief said on Thursday. Mairead McGuinness said there had been good progress in building the EU's capital markets union (CMU) but more needed to be done to ease reliance on banks for funding companies and the economy, and on London post-Brexit for clearing euro denominated swaps. "We are still over-reliant on central counterparties outside the European Union and this is also a matter of financial stability," McGuinness told an event held by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME).

  • Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For APG|SGA SA's (VTX:APGN) Mixed Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard APG|SGA (VTX:APGN). It is possible that the...

  • Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina?

    Some South Carolinians will get a nice holiday boost this year in the form of an $800 rebate payment. The payments are currently being issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Cash App...

  • Voyager Token Surges on Report Binance to Offer Lifeline to the Bankrupt Crypto Lender

    Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early July, citing more than 100,000 creditors and as much as $10 billion in assets and liabilities.

  • Oath Keepers defendant compares storming of U.S. Capitol to 'Black Friday'

    A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury on Wednesday that she got "swept up" in the moment when she stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, comparing it to the same feeling shoppers get on Black Friday when they rush to buy flat-screen televisions. In at times emotional testimony, Jessica Watkins admitted to some of the crimes she is charged with and apologized to police officers for impeding them from doing their duties that day. But Watkins denied having any plans to breach the building or block Congress from certifying the election, and said she has frequently asked herself why she did it.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?

    For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...

  • Rams' Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out

    Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the year because of blood clots, and starting right guard Chandler Brewer will be out four to six weeks after knee surgery, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday while revealing the latest injury setbacks to the defending champions' dismal season. Kupp, the AP's Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving, sprained his ankle in the Rams' 27-17 loss to Arizona last Sunday.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Binance to Relaunch Bid for Bankrupt Lender Voyager: Source

    The previous Voyager sale saw FTX emerge as the “white knight,” beating out Binance.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • A former lawyer for scammer Anna Sorokin was disbarred for taking $600,000 from an elderly client

    Anna Sorokin — AKA Anna Delvey — had fired the lawyer and filed a grievance against her. Now she's mocking her in new artwork provided to Insider.

  • Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Weighs in on Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX ‘Fraud’

    Buterin agreed that the embattled CEO’s embrace of “effective altruism” contributed to FTX’s downfall.

  • Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders

    In this week's Four Verts column, Charles McDonald looks at the NFL's divergent McDaniels, the Bucs' resurgence and a draft that may not be as loaded as we thought.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Antioch fast food manager to lose an eye after assault

    The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.

  • State's Attorney: Failed SD House candidate allegedly raped woman in bar bathroom

    Bud May ran an unsuccessful 2022 midterm campaign to represent District 27 in the state House of Representatives.

  • NFL Rumors: Raiders 'dont have the money' to fire Josh McDaniels

    Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.