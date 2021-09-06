Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's warning

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken
Alun John
·1 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state's central bank said it should stop offering payment services.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore became the latest regulator to take aim at Binance, warning last week that its global platform, Binance.com, could be breaking the law by providing payment services to Singapore residents without an appropriate licence.

Binance.com will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from Sept. 10 and the app will be removed from the Singapore iOs and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.

The restrictions only apply to Binance's global platform and not its Singapore platform, which Changpeng Zhao, the company's chief executive has urged users to switch to.

Crypto exchanges like Binance, which previously could serve almost all markets in the world via one platform, are now increasingly running into resistance from local regulators.

In recent months, regulators https://www.reuters.com/article/ctech-us-fintech-blockchain-binance-expl-idCAKBN2FK1OX-OCATC in Britain, Italy and Hong Kong have said Binance units are not authorised to carry out some activities in their markets, while Malaysia's financial regulator reprimanded the exchange for operating illegally in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this year that Binance was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service.

Zhao said last month he wanted to improve relations with regulators.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com appoints its first ever president, founder to focus on long-term strategies

    China's JD.com said on Monday Xu Lei will become the e-commerce giant's first ever president, making way for chief executive and founder Richard Liu to devote more time to formulating long-term strategies. Lei, previously the CEO of JD Retail, will fill the new position and lead the day-to-day operation and development of JD.com's various business units, the company said in a statement. Liu, who started the company that would become JD.com in 1998, will also spend more time mentoring younger management and contributing to the revitalisation of rural areas, it said.

  • Easy Policy Lays Out a Hard Road for Underperforming Baht, Peso

    (Bloomberg) -- The Thai baht and the Philippine peso have lagged all their Southeast Asian peers this year. This may continue as inflation readings could reinforce their central banks as two of the biggest doves in the region.Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is weighing a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio while some members of the Bank of Thailand’s policy committee see a need for another rate cut. This easy stance is at odds with that of policy makers elsewhere which are preparing to unwind

  • Binance to Halt Singapore Products After Central Bank Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Sunday that it will stop offering some products in Singapore after regulators said earlier in the week that the company may be in breach of the country’s Payment Services Act.Binance said in a blog post that it would be ceasing Singapore dollar trading pairs and payment options, as well as removing the app from Singapore iOs and Google Play stores as of Friday. Users have been advised to complete all related peer-to-peer trades and remove re

  • Coup Leader Asks Guinea Army to Back Him, Suspends Constitution

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution, destabilizing a key source of the raw material used to make aluminum.The head of special forces in the West African nation, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, announced the takeover on state television on Sunday, imposed a curfew of 8 p.m. local time and urged the armed forces to back him. The action was taken to address financial mismanagement and corruption in Guinea under President Alpha Conde, he said, adding that

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • Saving: Acorns program enables parents to invest for their kids with every paycheck

    Kennedy Reynolds, Chief Education Officer at Acorns, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Acorns’ Early program and on teaching children about investing.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi mo

  • Stocks Climb Aided by Japan Rally; Oil Retreats: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in stimulus.Japanese shares climbed more than 1%, following a three-decade high for the Topix on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. Hong Kong and China also advanced. The dollar ticked up.S&P 500 futures slipped. The gauge ended little chang

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.