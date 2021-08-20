Binance Requiring ‘Intermediate Verification’ for All Users

BeInCrypto –

To “further enhance user protection,” in light of recent scrutiny, Binance will now require Intermediate Verification for all users.

Intermediate Verification supports the company’s Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts, according to the Binance blog. These are part of the company’s efforts “to further enhance user protection and risk management protocols.” The statement described the policy change as part of a product and service review, “in light of evolving global compliance standards.”

Compliance to secure investments

In the statement, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao extolled the efforts the company had made in order to meet compliance standards. “In the last four years we have laid the groundwork by investing heavily in security and user protection, supporting law enforcement from around the world with high-profile investigations and helping cybercrime victims recover millions of dollars worth of stolen funds,” Zhao elaborated. He added that he hopes to collaborate with policymakers to improve global standards.

