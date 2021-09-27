Binance Restricts Services to Singapore Clients Due to Compliance Reasons

BeInCrypto –

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is restricting some of its services for clients in Singapore, to comply with local regulations.

As of October 26, Binance users in Singapore will no longer be able to access certain functions on Binance.com. These services include fiat deposits, spot trading of cryptocurrencies, and the purchase of cryptocurrencies through fiat channels and liquid swap. To avoid any disputes, Binance urged its users to settle trades, withdraw fiat assets and redeem tokens by the deadline.

MAS warnings

According to the announcement from Binance, the restrictions are being imposed for compliance reasons. Previously, Binance said it would curb its Singapore offerings after the central bank warned it could be breaching local payment rules. Earlier this month, MAS did just that, warning Binance.com, and suggesting they stop providing payment services to local residents.

