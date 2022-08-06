Binance says it doesn't own Indian exchange WazirX, years after acquisition announcement

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said on Friday it doesn't own India-based platform WazirX despite disclosing the acquisition two and a half years ago in a move that has baffled industry players, including the Indian firm.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said in a series of tweets that the company has been "trying to conclude the deal for the past few years," but hasn't completed the transaction yet citing "a few issues" that he declined to elaborate.

Binance announced the acquisition of WazirX in late 2019 in a blog post. The official blog post, which carried a picture of Zhao and WazirX founders, also featured the Binance executive's enthusiasm about the deal.

"The acquisition of WazirX shows our commitment and dedication to the Indian people and strengthen the blockchain ecosystem in India as well as another step forward in achieving the freedom of money,” the 2019 post cited him as saying.

WazirX also reported that it had been "successfully acquired by Binance" in a separate blog post.

A tweet from Zhao last year sharing a news item about WazirX, where it is described as owned by Binance.

Zhao said Friday that Binance does not "own any equity in Zanmai Labs," the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders.

"On 21 Nov 2019, Binance published a blog post that it had 'acquired' WazirX. This transaction was never completed. Binance has never - at any point - owned any shares of Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX," he wrote.

"Binance only provides wallet services for WazirX as a tech solution. There is also integration using off-chain tx, to save on network fees. WazirX is responsible all other aspects of the WazirX exchange, including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals," he added.

The clarification follows India's Enforcement Directorate freezing WazirX's assets worth over $8 million, citing suspected violation of foreign exchange rule.

"Recent allegations about the operation of WazirX and how the platform is managed by Zanmai Labs are of deep concern to Binance. Binance collaborates with law enforcement agencies all around the world. We would be happy to work with ED in any way possible," Zhao added.

The Indian anti-money laundering agency said in its order Friday that Binance rarely responds to queries sent to its official legal compliance email address.

WazirX is the largest crypto exchange in India by trading volume. Its yearly trading volume exceeded $43 billion in 2021, a "1,735% growth from 2020," the company said late last year. The platform also provides its technology to several other Indian exchanges.

Updated at 10.58 PM IST: Nischal Shetty, co-founder of WazirX, has disputed Zhao's claims, asserting Binance indeed acquired WazirX. In a series of tweets, he said:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recommended Stories

  • India Keeps Hawkish Stance After Delivering Half-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank returned borrowing costs to pre-pandemic levels and pledged to do “whatever it takes” to bring inflation back to target, reiterating a hawkish stance that sent bond yields and the rupee higher. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteGovernor Shaktikanta Das’s comments Friday after the monetary p

  • Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's firm to sell stake in fintech upstart

    Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's firm is selling its stake in the parent company of fintech upstart AMTD Digital, according to a statement released Thursday, after the company enjoyed a massive rally this week.

  • India freezes assets of Binance-linked WazirX

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday it had frozen the assets of WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, as part of its investigation into suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it froze assets worth 646.70 million rupees ($8.16 million). "We have been fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently," said a spokesperson for WazirX, which is among the largest virtual currency exchanges in India.

  • Exchange Coinbase Rallies Ahead of Q2 Results, but Major Questions Remain

    Coinbase’s second quarter trading volumes are expected to take another decline compared to the first quarter.

  • India's Paytm Q1 loss rises on higher expenses

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian digital payments firm Paytm on Friday reported a wider first-quarter loss as expenses related to marketing and employee benefits rose, but reiterated its target of achieving operational profitability next year. Total income however rose nearly 88% to 17.81 billion Indian rupees, the company's stock exchange filing stated. Paytm, which competes with Google's payment app and Walmart Inc's PhonePe in India's digital payments market, said it is targeting achieving operational profitability by September 2023.

  • The List: Minnesota CEOs ranked by total compensation

    Mike Mikan, CEO of Bright Health Group Inc., is No. 1 — by a huge margin — on the Business Journal's annual ranking of the most highly compensated chief executives among Minnesota's publicly traded companies.

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • India's Petronet delays plan for 1mtp LNG deal amid high prices

    India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has pushed back plans for a 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deal after a surge in global prices, its head of finance Vinod Kumar Mishra said. Petronet is currently negotiation with Qatar for extension of its 7.5 mtpa long term LNG deal to beyond 2028, he said. The company has to complete renegotiation with Qatar for extension to the deal by end-2023, he said, adding Petronet could seek additional volumes from Qatar or some other player.

  • India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering

    When asked about the activity, regulators said the crypto exchange was uncooperative, calling their responses "contradictory and ambiguous."

  • India questions Binance-backed WazirX on foreign exchange violations

    India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED), responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime, is investigating two cases against crypto exchange WazirX under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999 (FEMA), reported local media. See related article: Only the big fish will survive as India cracks the whip on crypto: Binance-backed WazirX Fast facts Zanmai […]

  • Binance partners Mastercard to launch card in Argentina for bill payment, everyday purchases

    Binance has partnered Mastercard to introduce a Binance card in Argentina for making purchases and paying bills with cryptocurrencies. See related article: Philippines’ SEC warns public not to invest with Binance Fast facts The product is currently in a beta phase and will be widely available in the coming weeks, Binance said. The card is […]

  • Why Crypto’s Market Cap Never Booms, or Busts, as Much as You Think

    Cryptocurrency market-capitalization measures are distorted by misleading trades, double counting and lost coins.

  • Kellogg Expects Higher Sales. Americans Are Eating More Cereal Even as Prices Rise.

    The packaged-foods company lifted its full-year estimate for organic sales growth to 7% to 8% from 4%.

  • Coinbase Q2 Earnings Expected Next Tuesday

    The "All About Bitcoin" Week in Review panel discusses what's to come in the world of bitcoin and crypto regulation next week as Coinbase is expected to release its 2022 second quarter earnings Tuesday and investors await the July CPI report.

  • Block shares slip after crypto winter dampens quarterly results

    Block on Thursday reported a loss of 36 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 40 cents last year, and said it had slowed hiring and would cut its 2022 investment target by $250 million. However, the brokerage maintained its "overweight" rating and $107 price target for the stock, citing underlying earnings potential from its buy now, pay-later business, which earned $150 million in gross profit in the quarter. Investor enthusiasm over bitcoin and other digital currencies has ebbed this year, as red-hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy have led to a selloff in risky assets.

  • Bitcoin, Ether trend lower, BNB adds to gains, Flow jumps on Meta NFT Integration

    It was a mixed bag for the top 10 cryptocurrencies Friday morning in Asia, with most moving less than 1%. Bitcoin dipped, while BNB continued its breakout run for a second day. Bitcoin was trading at US$22,612 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 0.7% to […]

  • Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking

    Bitcoin was largely flat in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum gained. However, both of the two major coins on the top 10 list by capitalization were trading more than 3% lower week-on-week. BNB’s gains ran into a second day, while Polkadot and Dogecoin rose. See related article: Ethereum Classic’s ‘Merge’ surge not expected […]

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street struggles for direction as slowdown worries weigh

    Wall Street's main indexes wobbled on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hovered near a three-month high that it hit in the previous session, led by Amazon.com Inc and Advanced Micro Devices, while losses in Apple Inc and energy stocks weighed on the S&P 500. "It is likely that we will go into another downturn next year, but the question is how deep and that will depend on the Fed. The market at this point is leaning in the direction the Fed will go lighter and you're seeing stocks anticipate that."

  • Indian rupee could hit record low if RBI does smaller hike - traders

    The Indian rupee may decline to a new lifetime low versus the U.S. dollar if the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decides to opt for a smaller rate hike, a trader said. Economists, however, differ on the size of the rate hike that the RBI will deliver as the central banks aims to strike the right balance between inflation and growth. The rupee was trading at 79.51 per U.S. dollar, 0.4% weaker on the day.

  • Stifel’s Barry Bannister raises S&P 500 target to 4,400 for 2022 and prefers ‘cyclical growth’ stocks

    Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister has lifted his target for the S&P 500 index, expecting “cyclical growth” stocks dominated by technology to lead the way higher.