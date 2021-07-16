Binance ditches 'stock tokens' as global crackdown widens

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, and Litecoin are seen in front of a displayed Binance logo
Tom Wilson
·3 min read

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) -Binance said on Friday it had stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, as Hong Kong's financial watchdog became the latest in a string of regulators to crack down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform's "stock tokens" offerings.

Stock tokens are digital versions of equities pegged to the value of the relevant share. They are usually bought and sold in fractional units, unlike traditional equities.

"Effective immediately, stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance.com," the exchange said https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/3a0304f3ee1c43668959c1b01f610d59 on its website, adding it would cease all support for the products in October.

Global scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector has grown amid worries over lax consumer protection and the use of digital coins for money laundering, with authorities in recent months zeroing in on Binance, one of the world's biggest platforms.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Friday https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=21PR76 Binance was not licensed to carry out regulated activities in the city. Offering stock tokens to the Hong Kong public without authorisation could be an offence it added.

"Any person who contravenes a relevant provision may be prosecuted and, if convicted, subject to criminal sanctions," the SFC said.

Its move came a day after Italian regulators made a similar announcement.

It was not immediately clear whether global regulators have coordinated their moves, which have created unprecedented global pressure on a major cryptocurrency firm.

Binance, the world's biggest exchange by spot trading volumes last month, offers a wide range of services to users, from cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading to digital wallets and stock tokens.

It was offering tokens for companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc.

GLOBAL CRACKDOWN

Regulators in Britain, Germany, Japan and some other countries have stepped up warnings over Binance, with the United States also reportedly investigating the exchange.

Italy's market watchdog on Thursday said Binance was not authorised to provide investment services and activities in the country. Its website has offered information in Italian on products including stock tokens.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which last month said Binance could not carry out regulated activities, declined to comment on whether it had been in contact with other regulators.

The FCA routinely cooperates and shares information with regulators globally on a range of issues, a spokesperson said.

BaFin, the German regulator, said in April that Binance risked being fined for offering stock tokens without publishing an investor prospectus.

Binance users holding stock tokens can sell or hold them over the next 90 days, the exchange said, but will no longer be able to sell or close positions after Oct. 14.

"We believe that shifting our commercial focus to other product offerings will better serve our users, and we are committed to making this transition as straightforward as possible for those affected," a Binance spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong watchdog says Binance not licensed to sell stock tokens in city

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Friday said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was not licensed to sell 'stock tokens' in the city, products it said the exchange had offered in other markets. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) also said in its statement that "no entity in the Binance group is licensed or registered to conduct “regulated activity” in Hong Kong." Stock tokens are virtual assets that are represented to be backed by depository portfolios of underlying overseas listed stock.

  • Man jailed for posing as buyer and seller to cheat Lazada of more than $181k

    A man who created both seller and buyer accounts on Lazada to cheat the e-commerce platform of $181,525.35 was jailed for 21 months.

  • Biden and IRS Put Pressure on Crypto Tax Avoidance, Transactions Over $10,000

    The IRS has been increasing its efforts to clamp down on crypto tax dodgers, and Biden's recent budget proposal could further tighten regulations surrounding virtual currency. Take Our Poll: Which...

  • Flock Safety says its car-watching cameras can reduce crime across Tampa Bay

    Atlanta-based Flock Safety, which has a team of employees in Tampa and is hiring more, wants to reduce crime nationwide by 25% in three years.State of play: That goal might seem extreme, but the upstart company says it typically sees a 25% drop in crime soon after partnering with a city, and it's operating in more than 1,200 nationwide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It's very rare we don't see a 20 or 30% reduction," CEO Garre

  • Dirk Nowitzki says LeBron James has case to be on NBA’s Mount Rushmore

    Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki gave praise to LeBron James as one of the NBA's greats.

  • Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

    Once a week Ghulam Ahmed, 38, takes time out from his cryptocurrency consulting business to log into a WhatsApp group with hundreds of members eager to learn how to mine and trade cryptocurrency in Pakistan. "When I open the session for questions, there's a flood of messages, and I spend hours answering them, teaching them basic things about cryptocurrency," said Ahmed, 38, who quit his job in 2014, believing it was more profitable to mine Bitcoin. Pakistan has seen a boom in trading and mining cryptocurrency, with interest proliferating in thousands of views of related videos on social media and transactions on online exchanges.

  • Binance to End Support for Stock Tokens

    The crypto exchange said that stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on its website effective immediately.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Advance With Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures rose with Treasury yields as investors assessed the earnings upshot of economic reopening and the outlook for Federal Reserve support in the face of high inflation.September contracts on the Russell 2000 Index and S&P 500 Index futures advanced at least 0.2%. Moderna Inc. jumped in premarket trading after the vaccine maker was named to the U.S. equity benchmark. The 10-year Treasury yield pared its third weekly decline. Bitcoin, grinding lower for a second

  • Emerging-Market Investors Are Immune to New Covid Threat—for Now

    Brazil and India suffered through multiple Covid surges—but stocks quickly rebounded at the height of their crises. As a result, investors have grown increasingly sanguine.

  • Elon Musk doesn't care if the Cybertruck flops

    Tesla's forthcoming truck "looks like it was made by aliens from the future," Musk admitted when someone compared it to a one-off Hot Wheels toy.

  • Bitcoin to Become Dominant in Global Finance by 2050, Most Panelists in New Study Say

    The "Bitcoin price prediction report," canvassed 42 panelists from finance, technology and academia.

  • SAP Is Moving to the Cloud. Investors Have Yet to Give the Company Credit.

    The enterprise software giant is going through a painful transition—but the end result is likely to reward investors.

  • Report: Canadiens captain Shea Weber's career in jeopardy due to injury

    Just over a week after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens have been dealt another heavy blow.

  • Futures edge higher ahead of retail sales data

    U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks ahead of key retail sales data that would shed light on the strength of the economic recovery. The Commerce Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show U.S. retail sales rose marginally in June after dropping 1.3% in May. Rate-sensitive lenders Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp rose between 0.2% and 0.3%, tracking a rise in benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.

  • Why Bionano Genomics, Invitae, and Opko Health Stocks Sank This Week

    The market's pessimism about these diagnostics stocks appeared unrelated to company-specific news.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We are in an upward-bound market right now, the S&P is up over 18% so far this year, and it’s tempting to just sit back and the portfolio appreciate. Returns are solid, and if they’re not as high as they were in 2019, they are more broad-based then they were when tech pulled back earlier this year. There’s a positive feeling in the air. It’s easy to be complacent in an atmosphere like this, but some Wall Street pros believe that now is the time to diversify the portfolio, and shift into multiple

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).

  • Why an Analyst Raised AMD’s Price Target by 459%

    Analyst Christopher Danely upgraded his call on AMD to Neutral from Sell, and bumped his price target to $95 from $17. The loser: Intel.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.42, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day.

  • Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record

    In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.