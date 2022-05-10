Binance Suspends LUNA and UST Token Withdrawals

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Binance has suspended withdrawals of LUNA and UST tokens due to "network slowness and congestion."

Binance will reopen withdrawals for these tokens once we deem the network to be stable and the volume of pending withdrawals has reduced, the company said in a statement.

Traders reported Tuesday morning Asia time that the orderbook for LUNA and UST appeared to be frozen, with no orders going through.

According to reports on Twitter, traders have been unable to sell UST for anything below 70 cents.

"If you are using the public infra, please do not spam it at this time as we are experiencing naturally high levels of transaction volume. Please be mindful of our public infra usage," Terra's official account Tweeted. "Please be mindful of our public infra usage."

Currently the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) has $171.4 million in USD in its reserves, down 85% from the previous day, $86.82 million in UST, down 41% from a day prior, and $84.5 million in AVAX.

The LFG has depleted its bitcoin reserves, which were liquidated to support the peg.