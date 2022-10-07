Binance suspends Smart Chain on potential exploit; Peckshield reports US$572 mln hack

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) — the blockchain operated by the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance Global inc. — has suspended operation as developers have identified a potential exploit on the network, according to an official Binance Twitter account.

See related article: Chainalysis says $2 bln stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks this year, more expected

Fast facts

  • Blockchain security and data analytics company Peckshield Inc. tweeted on-chain analytics that suggested the network had suffered an exploit with hackers making off with roughly two million BNB, the native token of the chain, worth US$572 million.

  • The extent of the hack and when the network will be running again are not currently known. Binance has not commented directly on the loss reported by Peckshield.

  • The issue arose on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, which resulted in an extra BNB token being created, Binance founder and chief executive officer, Changpeng Zhao, confirmed via Twitter.

  • Zhao said all funds are safe and that the issue is now contained.

  • BNB was trading down 2.9% to US$286 in the past 24 hours to 8:30 a.m. in Hong Kong.

  • Cross-chain bridges allow for cryptocurrencies to be moved from one blockchain to another, but are considered to be highly vulnerable to exploits.

See related article: Binance stablecoin conversion controversial, but what does it mean for users?

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll

    South Korea's central bank will opt to go big again and hike rates by another half-point next week, pushing borrowing costs higher than earlier predicted to support a weakening won and dull its effect on inflation, a Reuters poll showed. But expectations were for the BOK to stay the course and continue to hike interest rates over the coming quarters. An overwhelming majority of 88% of economists, 23 of 26, in the Oct. 4-6 poll predicted the BOK to hike its base rate by 50 basis points to 3.00% at its Oct. 12 meeting.

  • Binance Smart Chain Halts After 'Potential Exploit' Drains Estimated $100M in Crypto

    Binance Smart Chain hit the brakes Thursday after the blockchain with ties to the world's largest crypto exchange suffered what it called a "potential exploit" that on-chain evidence suggested could have targeted hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto. "Due to irregular activity we're temporarily pausing BSC," BNB Chain tweeted from its official account, later confirming that the activity was a "potential exploit," that it characterized as contained. BNB Chain estimated $100 to $110 million in assets were moved off chain but said in a tweet that $7 million was already frozen.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Ukraine's 'indirect methods' help it avoid fighting a war it can't win with Russia, top British commanders say

    Kyiv's creative use of technology and other decisions have shaped the battlefield in its favor, two top British military officers said in September.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • New California law bans plastic produce bags

    A new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will ban plastic produce pre-checkout bags. This is inspired the 72 percent drop in grocery bag litter following the banning of single-use plastic grocery bags.

  • Elon Musk Has 3 Weeks to Close Twitter Deal or Lawsuit Will Proceed, Judge Rules

    The Tesla billionaire asked a Delaware court to halt the trial scheduled to begin Oct. 17

  • Meta withdraws internship offers after scrapping its full UK program for this year

    Last month, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told staff the company was freezing hiring and warned of restructuring and downsizing.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • Power-hungry Europe is leaving developing countries starving for electricity

    Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout since 2014 on Tuesday (Oct. 4), a symptom of disrupted fuel supplies and a preview of what other countries might face in the coming months.

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • With Massive Inflation, How Much Do You Need Saved If You Want To Retire Now?

    Let's say you would like to retire right now. How much would you need to have in savings? In a GOBankingRates poll surveying 997 Americans about retirement savings, only 15% of respondents said they...

  • Explainer-Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

    U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target. U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”