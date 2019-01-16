Binance Targets EU, UK Traders With New Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange

Binance has launched a new fiat-to-crypto exchange on the self-governing British island of Jersey.

the worldâs largest cryptocurrency exchange by adjusted trading volume, has launched a new fiat-to-crypto exchange on the island of Jersey, a British self-governing dependency.

The firm announced Wednesday that, through the new exchange, users are able to trade in pairs for bitcoin and ethereum against the British pound and the euro in Europe and the U.K.

âBinance selected Jersey for its highly developed digital infrastructure, robust regulatory framework, and world-class financial services sector,â the exchangeâs chief financial officer, Wei Zhou, told CoinDesk.

He further clarified that Binance Jersey is an independent entity from its parent Binance.com, a crypto-to-crypto exchange, but is built using the same technology.

Binance Jersey is âhiring and will continue to hireâ staff for different functions, including compliance, Wei said.

The exchange has been working withÂ government-backed economic development agency Digital Jersey to develop the exchange, with the aim being to create around 40 jobs on the island.

Binance firstÂ partnered with the agency in June 2018. Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO had said at the time, âWith its local economy based on a major currency (GBP), and its close proximity to the U.K. and western Europe, we are confident the cooperation with Jersey will not only benefit the local economy, but also form a strong operational foundation for our expansion into the rest of Europe.â

