Binance to Train Law Enforcement on How to Stop Crypto Crime

Fran Velasquez
·1 min read

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is putting in place a global training program to help stop crypto criminals, Matthew Price, the exchange’s head of intelligence and investigations in the Americas, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program on Monday,

“It’s the first industry-led initiative to provide training to law enforcement, regulators [and] prosecutors around the world, to tackle financial crimes and crimes that may occur using cryptocurrency," Price, a former Internal Revenue Service agent, said.

Read more: After ‘Stealing’ $16M, This Teen Hacker Seems Intent on Testing ‘Code Is Law’ in the Courts

“It’s important to have law enforcement have the ability to investigate these crimes, and one of the ways you do that is [by] demystifying crypto,” Price said. “Explaining how to investigate it, how to request information from cryptocurrency exchanges, how to use that information, how to interpret it and how to work with the industry to tackle the bad actors out there.”

According to a Chainalysis report, the crypto industry lost upward of $200 million in August because of hacks.

Read more: Crypto Crime Hit All-Time High of $14B in 2021 as Prices Climbed: Chainalysis

Yahoo Finance previously reported that Binance would work with law-enforcement officials to “track and trace suspicious accounts and fraudulent activities,” such as laundering money, distributing child pornography and evading sanctions.

That initiative had been explored “informally for a year," Price said, explaining that the team then “saw an opportunity” to bring the program to a wider audience, “particularly in jurisdictions that may not have some of the resources or experience in place to investigate,” crypto crime-related cases.

“We work with law enforcement throughout the world,” Price said, noting the exchange is working with authorities in Argentina, Brazil, the Philippines and elsewhere.

Read more: How Big Is Crypto Crime, Really?

Recommended Stories

  • County ends oversight of Paterson police internal affairs, but activists remain skeptical

    The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office ended its 17-month oversight of Paterson police's internal affairs, but activists want more proof of change.

  • Bitcoin’s October Track Record Has Diehards Keeping the Faith

    (Bloomberg) -- After two consecutive months of declines, Bitcoin advocates are hoping that the largest cryptocurrency reverts to form in October, which has typically been one of its best months for gains. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3

  • Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million settlement after SEC cryptocurrency investigation

    The SEC claimed that she failed to disclose that she was paid for an Instagram post about EMAX crypto tokens.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, this dog-inspired token's supporters want to see a meteoric price rise.

  • MicroStrategy Isn’t Just Holding Bitcoin. Crypto Is in Its Core Business.

    MicroStrategy is moving into software development on the Lightning Network, a payments protocol built on top of Bitcoin.

  • Mark Hamill Explains Why  Star Wars  Came Up in Conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    The actor was recently made an ambassador for the UNITED24 fundraising platform, which supports the Army of Drones project to benefit Ukraine

  • Google Pulls Plug on Translate App for China in Ongoing Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Google shut down its Translate app for China, ending one of the few remaining services the US giant still operates in the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingThe

  • Bitcoin miner reserves hit lowest level since Feb 2010

    Bitcoin miner reserves are at their lowest level since February 2010, showing miners offloading their holdings, according to data from IntoTheBlock. See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 2% after reaching all-time high in last adjustment Fast facts There were 1,908,672 BTC in miners’ reserves on Friday, down from 2,030,434 BTC at the end of […]

  • South African startup Talk360's seed funding hits $7M after new backing

    Months after the initial close of its seed round, Talk360, a South African Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) startup, has raised an additional $3 million, bringing the total investment raised in the round to $7 million. Talk360’s latest investors include Allan Gray E2 Ventures (AGEV), Kalon Venture Partners, E4E Africa, Endeavor, existing lead investor HAVAÍC and a number of angel investors, including Tjaart van der Walt and Coenraad Jonker. The company plans to use the new funding to launch a pan-African payment platform next year and grow its VoIP market share.

  • Chrome's controversial new extension platform is coming in 2023

    Chrome's controversial new Manifest V3 extension platform is coming in 2023.

  • Hackers release 500GB of data stolen in LA school district ransomware attack

    500GB of sensitive data has leaked following a ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, including Social Security and health info.

  • 30-Second Privacy Fixes: Simple Ways to Protect Your Data

    How to quickly limit location tracking, smart speaker recordings, and other data collectionBy Thomas GermainKeeping up with digital privacy and security is a bit like getting regular oil changes ...

  • TikTok will reportedly bring live shopping to the US this holiday season

    TikTok plans to bring its live shopping "TikTok Shop" feature to North America using outsourced technology.

  • TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US

    TikTok is hunting for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the U.S. as it is looking to outsource operations for these features. According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.