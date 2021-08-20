Binance US Arm Expecting ‘Reputable Investor’ Funding Round

BeInCrypto –

Binance.US expects to raise additional capital from an anticipated funding round, according to Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

“There is significant interest from top-level investors, and they expect they will close a round shortly,” Zhao said. The Binance CEO also spoke of how the company would be working to further legitimize itself through its investor base. For instance, Binance.US, “will have a diverse cap table with reputable investors and an independent board with proper governance, including the addition of new outside investors and independent members,” he said.

This prospective funding round would come shortly after the resignation of recently hired Binace.US CEO Brian Brooks. He had earlier been looking to raise at least $100 million from investors, according to the New York Times.

