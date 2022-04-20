Binance.US Quits Blockchain Association, Forms In-House Lobbying Shop

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is leaving noted crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association after less than two years due to a difference in “values, goals and standards,” a source close to the company told CoinDesk.

“Binance.US made a major investment last year in the Blockchain Association,” said the source. “Our executives recently negotiated in good faith with Blockchain Association executives in an effort to grow Binance.US’s role within the group. But after multiple conversations we ultimately determined that our values, goals and standards were not fully aligned.”

Emails to Blockchain Association staffers were not returned by press time.

“The resources that we would have dedicated will now be reallocated to efforts consistent with Binance.US’s policy agenda in Washington and state capitals across the country,” the source continued.

Binance.US joined the lobbying group in August 2020. Rival Coinbase quickly resigned from the Blockchain Association, citing board decisions that seemed “at odds with the association’s mission,” stopping short of naming Binance.US.

The D.C.-based Blockchain Association recently expanded operations into New York state as part of a push to lobby for crypto regulations among U.S. statehouses.

The source said Binance.US is opening an office in Washington, D.C., to start building out on-the-ground efforts toward crypto regulation, which the company confirmed to CoinDesk.

“We believe it’s time we had a clear voice with meaningful impact in the emerging policy debates around digital assets and cryptocurrencies in Washington,” a Binance.US spokesperson told CoinDesk, adding:

“We are excited to establish our own Government Affairs team in D.C. to actively engage in direct and constructive dialogue with U.S. policymakers on smart regulation that increases clarity and trust, while allowing American innovation and leadership to flourish in crypto.”

Binance was banned from operating in the U.S. in 2019 and opened Binance.US to comply with local laws. However, Binance.US has attracted its own legal scrutiny, including a Commodity Futures Trading Commission probe into alleged unlawful derivatives trading.

