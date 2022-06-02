Binance’s venture arm raises US$500 mln to invest in Web3, blockchain
Binance Labs’ fundraise comes as venture capital investments face headwinds from expectations of interest rate increases.
Fast facts
The new fund is backed by institutional investors such as DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital, and family offices and corporates, Binance said.
Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in more than 100 projects such as 1inch, Audius, Axie Infinity, and Dune Analytics, according to Binance’s announcement.
At the time of publishing, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has drained nearly US$1.7 trillion compared with an all-time high in November, according to CoinMarketCap.
Last week, Andreessen Horowitz raised US$4.5 billion for a crypto fund, the industry’s largest, bringing total digital assets-focused investments by Silicon Valley investment firms to US$7.6 billion.
Crypto and blockchain-based companies have raised around US$15 billion so far this year, roughly the pace of 2021, The Wall Street Journal said, citing data from PitchBook.
