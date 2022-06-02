Binance’s venture arm raises US$500 mln to invest in Web3, blockchain

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read
Binance Labs’ fundraise comes as venture capital investments face headwinds from expectations of interest rate increases.

Fast facts

  • The new fund is backed by institutional investors such as DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital, and family offices and corporates, Binance said.

  • Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in more than 100 projects such as 1inch, Audius, Axie Infinity, and Dune Analytics, according to Binance’s announcement.

  • At the time of publishing, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has drained nearly US$1.7 trillion compared with an all-time high in November, according to CoinMarketCap.

  • Last week, Andreessen Horowitz raised US$4.5 billion for a crypto fund, the industry’s largest, bringing total digital assets-focused investments by Silicon Valley investment firms to US$7.6 billion.

  • Crypto and blockchain-based companies have raised around US$15 billion so far this year, roughly the pace of 2021, The Wall Street Journal said, citing data from PitchBook.

