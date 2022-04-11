Binance wins Abu Dhabi nod for another MENA outpost

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

The world’s largest crypto exchange received an in-principle approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a virtual assets broker-dealer, bolstering Binance’s presence in the Middle East.

Fast facts

  • Binance will offer virtual asset investment and trading services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through a subsidiary, an ADGM statement said.

  • Binance has made efforts to expand its presence in the region, obtaining licenses in Bahrain and Dubai last month.

  • Approvals from regulators in the Middle East will help Binance deflect criticism over the lack of oversight.

  • The United Arab Emirates has attracted a number of exchanges to set up shop there, with FTX gaining a license in Dubai last month.

  • Crypto.com and Bybit are also setting up regional hubs in Dubai.

