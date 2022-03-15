Binance wins license in Bahrain, explores acquisition of Brazilian brokerage

Binance has obtained a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a crypto service provider, marking a significant step for the crypto exchange to expand in the Middle East.

Fast facts

  • Binance will be allowed to offer crypto trading, custodial and portfolio management services with the license, the company said Monday.

  • Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the license from Bahrain is “a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world.”

  • Meanwhile, Binance announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos, a securities firm in Brazil.

  • Binance’s move in Brazil comes after CZ said in a Financial Times interview last week the exchange is eyeing opportunities in non-crypto industries with plans to go on an acquisition spree.

  • Binance is currently dealing with regulatory hurdles in numerous regions without operating from a physical global headquarters.

