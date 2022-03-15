Binance wins license in Bahrain, explores acquisition of Brazilian brokerage
Binance has obtained a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a crypto service provider, marking a significant step for the crypto exchange to expand in the Middle East.
Fast facts
Binance will be allowed to offer crypto trading, custodial and portfolio management services with the license, the company said Monday.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the license from Bahrain is “a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world.”
Meanwhile, Binance announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos, a securities firm in Brazil.
Binance’s move in Brazil comes after CZ said in a Financial Times interview last week the exchange is eyeing opportunities in non-crypto industries with plans to go on an acquisition spree.
Binance is currently dealing with regulatory hurdles in numerous regions without operating from a physical global headquarters.
