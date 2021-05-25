Bindi Irwin and husband share new pic of 2-month-old daughter with koala

Chrissy Callahan
·2 min read

Baby Grace is already 2 months old!

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, just shared some adorable, new photos of their daughter to mark the milestone.

Irwin, 22, posted a series of pics of the newborn sporting the most adorable koala onesie and a pink flower headband. In the sweet snapshots, Grace is lying down beside a wooden coaster that reads, "I'm two months old today. Crikey."

The new mom is clearly beaming with pride and added the following caption: "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world." Irwin also revealed that her daughter's cute outfit supports conservation efforts.

Related: "He would’ve loved her so much," she revealed in a preview of new Discovery+ special "Crikey! It's a Baby."

Powell, 24, also shared a stunning photo of his family. In the shot, the couple stands side by side as Powell holds an adorable koala for his daughter to see.

"2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior," he captioned the post.

Irwin gave the photo her seal of approval and added the following comment: "Our gorgeous little Wildlife Warrior princess."

Ever since Grace was born in March, her parents and uncle Robert Irwin have been delighting fans with plenty of photos of the infant. Last week, the younger Irwin shared a black-and-white shot of his niece, and his Instagram followers couldn't help but suggest that the baby looks just like her mother.

The couple's fans also had reason to swoon recently when Powell posted a photo of his wife and daughter with the caption: "My girls."

In April, the new parents took their daughter for a nature walk around the Australia Zoo with their dog, and they were all smiles while sharing their love for the great outdoors with their baby girl.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

· Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

To celebrate Grace turning 1 month old, Irwin shared a few photos of the newborn rocking some awesome khakis and chilling with some turtles.

"We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals," she captioned the post.

Recommended Stories

  • Ricki Lake Flaunts Engagement Ring in Sweet Photo with 'Magnificent King' Ross Burningham

    "Well, friends, he put a ring on it! 💍" Ricki Lake wrote on Instagram Monday

  • Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

    After hearing speculation about her appearance, Kelly Osbourne took to social media to set the record straight. Scroll on for her message.

  • Rob Lowe Shares the Secret to His 30-Year Marriage to Sheryl Berkoff

    This is the sweetest thing EVER. 😍

  • Lela Rochon’s daughter goes to prom in mom’s ‘Waiting to Exhale’ dress

    The daughter of actress Lela Rochon wore a glamorous red gown that once belonged to her famous mom to her own recent senior prom. The scarlet stunner Asia Rochon Fuqua donned was what Rochon wore for the premiere of Waiting to Exhale more than 25 years ago. Rochon shared several photos of her daughter in the dress with a caption reading, “Yes I saved the dress (heart emoji)… wasn’t sure why but now I know #vintage.”

  • Nebraska inmates' fight to wed ends after one of them dies

    A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and 49-year-old Paul Gillpatrick had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established. Gillpatrick and Wetherell got engaged in 2011, but officials consistently denied their request to marry because the corrections department was unwilling to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony.

  • Mom switches baby to see if Dad notices and secretly films hilarious reaction

    This dad had no idea he was being filmed — or being pranked by his wife!

  • Last Man Standing Boss Reveals Why Boyd Disappeared After Season 8

    Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Abbott is at last acknowledging the absence of a significant character who vanished without a trace ahead of the Fox comedy’s ninth and final season. We’re of course talking about Mike and Vanessa’s first grandchild Boyd, previously played by twins Evan and Luke Kruntchev (in Season 1), Flynn Morrison (in […]

  • Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

    “An absolute tragedy.”

  • Woman stunned by boyfriend’s ‘concerning’ invasion of her privacy: ‘Red flags everywhere’

    Her boyfriend's jealousy was becoming a major issue.

  • Sole survivor of cable car tragedy identified as five-year-old boy who lost entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • The One Phrase We Should Stop Saying to Our Aging Parents

    Only a few years ago your parents were independent people enjoying retirement, grandkids and even running by Costco to pick you up some much-needed toilet paper. Now, they’re so much more reliant on you, their...

  • Tinsley Mortimer's Latest Venture Answers a Question Fans Have Been Asking "for Years"

    Tinsley Mortimer has a closet filled with flouncy, feminine dresses. "I love tulle; I love sparkle," she says in the clip above. When she's on vacation, The Real Housewives of New York City alum gravitates toward intricately detailed swimwear from Australian label Zimmermann. When she's not wearing anything from her vast collection of heels, the dog-lover opts for Golden Goose sneakers. And with just about every look, the fashionista wears a pair of hoop earrings. Whether she's in Palm Beach, at Lollapalooza, or performing in a circus act, Tinsley accessorizes with dangling hoops. So it was only natural that when the fashionista teamed up with Jennifer Zeuner to design a jewelry collection, she created three styles of her signature earrings. In a recent Instagram Share, the former RHONY cast member announced her latest collaboration. "Hey fam! I’m sooo excited to officially share that my jewelry collection with [Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry] is now LIVE to shop!" she wrote. Tinsley continued: "I’ve been working on this collection with the Jennifer Zeuner team for over a year and can’t believe it’s officially launching today! For years you have asked about my hoops and now I have a collection for you all! I’m obsessed with all three styles of hoops!" In the accompanying photos, Tinsley showed off all three hoop styles from the XXO Tinsley collection. In one capture, she wore the Kisses and Hugs hoops, which feature teeny gold-plated X's and hammered silver O's. Another snap showed the two-toned Two of Hearts hoops. And for her final trick, Tinsley wore the crystal-flecked With Love Tinsley hoops, which have the word "love" hugging the bottom curve. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) Each hoop style costs $242, and Tinsley's collection also includes necklaces and anklets. Want more The Real Housewives of New York City? Catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nail Artists Say These Colors Are "It" for 2021

    Get your fingers ready.

  • Fourth stimulus check — and a fifth — gain new momentum in Congress

    But a new report may provide fuel for critics who say more payments aren't necessary.

  • The Masked Singer: Who Is Behind Piglet's Mask?

    The final four singers sing their hearts out in the semi-finals and Cluedle-Doo finally reveals himself in a not-to-be-missed unmasking. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One singer will be unmasked.

  • 88 million Americans may be eligible for screening for new Alzheimer's disease treatment

    A new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease may soon enter the market, but getting it to patients could be challenging, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: The drug, which is called aducanumab and made by Biogen, is the first Alzheimer's treatment thought to slow the progression of the disease in people who show early signs of cognitive impairment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt could provide a beacon of hope for the millions of Americans who are at risk for the disease, but it'd also present complicated challenges that the health system would have to figure out how to handle.State of play: The FDA is expected to decide by June 7 whether the drug works well enough to enter the market.Details: An estimated 88 million Americans 55 and older may be eligible for an initial screening to see if they're candidates for treatment. Of those, 2.4 million may ultimately qualify, according to a 2017 Rand Corp. analysis.The drug is delivered in monthly intravenous infusions, and must be administered to patients early in their disease.It's unclear whether dementia specialists, infusion sites and imaging centers would be able to meet the expected demand, per Bloomberg.The RAND analysis found that diagnosis and delivery hurdles could lead to an average wait time of 18 months for a new Alzheimer's drug like aducanumab.Additionally, the drug could cost tens of thousands of dollars per year, raising questions about how Medicare and commercial insurers will reimburse for it.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Inside Ben Affleck’s “Huge Effort” to Win Over “Smitten” Jennifer Lopez All Over Again

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "giddy" following their Miami meetup, a source exclusively shared with E! News. Here's why J.Lo is thoroughly impressed by how Ben has "stepped up" his game.

  • Chayce Beckham said winning ‘American Idol’ was ‘bittersweet,’ because it meant beating friend Willie Spence

    Chayce Beckham's "American Idol" win Sunday night was, of course, thrilling and happy. But it was also complicated, because it meant his friend, fellow contestant Willie Spence, had lost.

  • If you have this popular soup in your house, throw it out now

    Kraft Heinz, one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, issued a voluntary recall last week that impacts approximately 13,500 pounds of a frozen soup product due to a labeling error. According to a press release from the FDA, “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with a “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley …