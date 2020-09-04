Bindi Irwin pays tribute to dad Steve Irwin on anniversary of his death

Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to her dad, late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, 14 years after his death.

Steve Irwin was 44 years old when he was fatally stabbed by a stingray barb while filming a series called "Ocean’s Deadliest" off the coast of Australia on Sept. 4, 2006.

At the time, his daughter Bindi Irwin, now 23, was just 8 years old.

To mark the anniversary, Bindi Irwin, who is currently expecting her first child, shared a photo of herself with her dad, and captioned it, "You're always in my heart."

Steve Irwin's widow, Terri Irwin, added on her social media, "This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love."

The Irwins, who are conservationists, have always worked hard to keep Steve Irwin's memory alive. Terri Irwin revealed that at Bindi Irwin's wedding to Chandler Powell at the Australia Zoo this past March, her son Robert walked his sister down the aisle wearing khaki to honor their dad. Terri Irwin revealed that Steve and Robert Irwin wore matching khaki outfits to a wedding years ago.

"I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too," Terri Irwin wrote on social media at the time. "I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much."

Added Robert Irwin at the time: "I know that Dad was with us."

