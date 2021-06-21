Bindi Irwin says she’s taking a break from social media in long post about mental health

Bindi Irwin has announced that she’s taking a break from social media and more.

The zookeeper, animal activist and television personality, who welcomed her first child to the world in March, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her fans and followers.

“Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” the 22-year-old wrote. “I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.”

The post accompanied a photo of Irwin cuddling daughter Grace Warrior, and as it continued, the new mom addressed recent messages she’s received from her supporters about protecting their own mental health and possibly hinting that the same topic may have played a role in her decision to step away.

“Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times.”

And just hours before she shared that parting post, Irwin put up a quote from motivational speaker and author Steve Maraboli that read, “I don’t think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally. So if you’ve done that today or any day, I’m proud of you.”

Both of those posts came after the new mom shared a sweet Father's Day tribute on Facebook devoted to “the three most incredible fathers” in her life: husband Chandler Powell, father-in-law Chris Powell and her own late father, “The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

When followers asked why she didn’t include her paternal grandfather, Australia Zoo founder Bob Irwin, in that roundup of important dads, Irwin, in a now-deleted reply quoted by The West Australian, spoke of estrangement and psychological abuse that she said “breaks my heart."

As for her announcement about taking a break from the spotlight, she closed that post urging any of her fans and followers in need of support to reach out and get it.

“Remember there are helplines available,” she wrote, adding, “Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”