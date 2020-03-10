Former "Dancing With the Stars" champion Bindi Irwin has made wedding planning a family affair.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Irwin shared that her younger brother, Robert, and her fiance, Chandler Powell, helped her choose her bridal bouquet.

Irwin and Chandler will marry later this year.

"Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet. They’ve been very supportive with all things wedding planning," she wrote. "If you have wedding advice, please comment below. I always love and appreciate ideas. xx"

Irwin, 22, and Powell, 23, got engaged last summer at the Australia Zoo, and almost immediately, they decided to marry there, too. And while it took her awhile to choose a dress, Irwin, the daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, also knew early on that she wanted her brother to walk her down the aisle.

"I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life," she said. "So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special."

Bindi Irwin's brother and fiance helped pick her bridal bouquet originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com