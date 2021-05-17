Bindi Irwin's daughter is the spitting image of her in new photo

Bindi Irwin's daughter definitely inherited her mom's looks, according to fans of the conservationist.

Instagram users couldn't help but notice the resemblance between baby Grace, who was born in March, and her 22-year-old mom when Irwin's brother, Robert, posted a photo of the child on Monday.

In the sweet close-up snapshot, the infant is wearing a striped hat and has her eyes wide open, with a slight grin on her face.

"Look at my lil niece!!!!" Robert, 17, captioned the post.

Robert's followers loved the black-and-white photo and flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

"She looks just like her mum!" one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, "She's so adorable! She looks just like Bindi!"

One of Robert's followers even suggested that Grace resembles her late grandfather, Steve Irwin, a bit.

"Wow you can totally see Steve in her," the comment read.

Grace's mom approved of the photo, calling her child a "Little Warrior princess."

Related: He calls her a "little warrior" who he expects to be "running the zoo in no time!"

Robert is one proud uncle, and he has been posting plenty of photos of his niece for his fans to enjoy. In April, he shared the following shot of him cradling Grace in his arms:

Irwin has also kept her Instagram feed full of cute baby Grace photos. Last week, she noted that her daughter is turning 2 months old soon and shared an adorable photo, writing that Grace loves it when she takes her for an afternoon walk through the Australia Zoo gardens.

Over the weekend, the new mom also posted a photo with husband Chandler Powell and baby Grace, captioning it, "First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl. I’m a proud mama."

Irwin recently opened up about what it's been like to become a parent without having her father there to meet her daughter.

“It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet (my dad), and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection,” she said in a clip for the “Crikey! It’s a Baby” special on Discovery+. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was."