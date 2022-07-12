Bingham Farms doctor convicted of running $35 million pill mill

A federal jury on Monday convicted a Bingham Farms doctor of running a $35 million pill mill that prosecutors say stole money from the government and private insurers and fed America's opioid addiction - all while a greedy doctor lined his own pockets.

After a two-month-long trial, the jury found David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges related to a scheme that ran out of Summit Medical Group, a purported medical clinic formerly located in Dearborn Heights.

According to evidence presented at trial, Jankowski wrote medically unnecessary

prescriptions for highly addictive pain pills, including Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine,

hydrocodone, and Xanax. He also prescribed drugs after receiving cash from patient recruiters who brought patients to his practice.

According to prosecutors, Jankowski prescribed more than 1.7 million pain-related pills for no legitimate medical purpose in exchange for money, and used his access to opioids to lure patients, who were attracted to his practice by the easy access to pills.

Many of these patients had no need for the drugs, prosecutors said, noting most of the drugs were sold on the streets to addicts. Jankowski would then submit false insurance claims asserting that he had provided necessary treatment to these patients, they said.

This proved lucrative, prosecutors said, alleging Jankowski received more than $29.3 million from auto and private insurance companies he conned, and more than $6 million from Medicare and Medicaid.

Jankowski was convicted of 30 of the 32 counts he was charged with and faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in November.

Jankowski's conviction comes nearly two weeks after a federal jury acquitted four doctors charged with running a $500 million pill mill, concluding the physicians were legitimately helping mostly elderly people in pain.

The acquittals came as a big blow to the government, as it had described that case as one of the largest health care scams in U.S. history.

But that didn't happen in Jankowski's case.

“It is in everyone’s best interests to keep these highly addictive substances off the street, and it is particularly disturbing when a trusted physician is the vehicle for the illegal distribution of opioids,” stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, stressing her office "is dedicated to stemming the tide of opioid addiction and the resulting consequences to families in the Eastern District."

Ison warned that investigators are "aggressively investigating health care fraud and

detecting abuses by doctors" and "hope that prosecutions like this one will deter medical professionals from illegally distributing controlled substances and stealing taxpayer funds.”

Detroit's FBI chief James Tarasca added: “This defendant exploited vulnerable patients and the health care system by prescribing and billing for medically unnecessary prescription medications. By doing so, he violated his oath to do no harm, and defrauded health care insurance programs. This type of crime puts patients at risk and makes medical care more costly for all of us.”

Jankowski is among more than 65 doctors in Southeastern Michigan who over the last five years have been charged and/or convicted with running pill mill operations.

