Binghamton City Council Democrats call for independent probe into police conduct during Hamail Waddell arrest

An independent third party should investigate the alleged misconduct by the Binghamton Police Department on Jan. 1, according to legislation proposed Monday by the three Democratic members of Binghamton City Council.

The legislation was ultimately tabled until the next work session, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

Councilmembers Aviva Friedman, Angela Riley and Joe Burns held a news conference Monday afternoon at the corner of State and Hawley streets, the site where 24-year-old Hamail Waddell was pinned to the ground by Officer Brad Kaczynski during his arrest in the early hours of Jan. 1 — an event that “shook our worlds,” Riley said.

“The footage of the incident that has been shared locally and globally caused viewers to reflect back to the late George Floyd," Riley said. “After viewing the video of George Floyd dying with a police officer’s knee on his neck, we never dreamed we would see a similar video in our hometown.”

Democratic Binghamton City Councilmembers Aviva Friedman, Joe Burns and Angela Riley stand at the corner of Hawley and State streets Monday, Jan. 23, to propose the launch of a third-party investigation into alleged misconduct by the Binghamton Police Department.

Multiple bystander videos show Waddell, who is Black and Asian, handcuffed, laying facedown on the sidewalk and shouting “I can’t breathe” as onlookers plead with Kaczynski to remove his knee from Waddell’s neck.

Waddell pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at his Jan. 18 arraignment.

In a signed deposition obtained by the Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects, Kaczynski claims he attempted to arrest Waddell for disorderly conduct “after he engaged in a large, mutually combative fight” near the Collier Street parking lot.

Local advocates have disputed the claim that Waddell was engaged in a fight of any sort at the time of his arrest, claiming instead he was the victim of an assault by a group of college-aged men.

The City of Binghamton has not responded to Press & Sun-Bulletin requests filed under New York’s Freedom of Information Law to obtain body camera footage of the incident.

On Monday, Friedman highlighted what she described as the “subjective language” of the use of force policy outlined in the BPD manual — “the reasonableness of force will be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene at the time of the incident.” Friedman urged the need for a review of the incident to “minimize bias.”

“It is imperative that an external reviewer is contracted to ensure the city upholds the rights of all citizens and minimizes the harm to communities impacted and the City of Binghamton as a whole,” Friedman said. “It is our goal that every citizen will be assured that there was no conflict of interest in the review of the events that took place right here on Jan. 1.”

Officer on administrative duty as NY Attorney General investigates

The Binghamton Police Department announced Jan. 6 that Kaczynski would be placed on administrative duty while the department investigates the incident.

Speaking at the news conference, Burns called for Kaczynski’s immediate suspension until the completion of an independent investigation, which is expected to include whether Kaczynski’s knee on Waddell’s neck constituted a violation of Binghamton’s use of force policy and New York’s Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Law.

Adelaide Castro comforts her boyfriend's sister, Aysha Waddell, as she and her mother, Sonya, and sister, Ahmoni, left, address members of the Binghamton City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Burns said the proposed third-party investigation should coincide with that of the New York State Attorney General, announced last week.

“We appreciate Letitia James and the Civil Rights Division of the Attorney General’s office for their interest in this event, and we welcome their involvement,” he said. “However, we request a comprehensive review beyond the civil rights component.”

While an outside firm has yet to be designated for this proposed investigation, Friedman said the City Council has ample precedent on the matter of hiring an independent firm to investigate its police department.

In 2015, Binghamton-based law firm Coughlin & Gerhart was tapped to lead an independent investigation into claims that Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski made unwanted sexual advances toward a female subordinate and improperly disciplined her when she refused him.

Zikuski returned to work following a 15-week paid suspension when the law firm found “no specific complaints or evidence of harassment or discrimination” within the police department.

Proposal would need Republican support

Riley and Burns fielded questions from other members of City Council at a work session Monday night, although the proposed legislation was ultimately tabled, given the absence of Republican members Giovanni Scaringi and Sophia Resciniti, as well as Friedman, who was ill.

“The City of Binghamton has yet to say, as a whole, by any of our appointed leaders, that this should not have happened, and this will not happen to you, or to your children, ever,” Riley said at the work session. “None of you have said that, and none of you have responded – that is a problem.”

It's 2023 and here we go again. No matter what this man may have done, police should not be putting their knees on people's necks, especially if they are already handcuffed. This happened in Binghamton, NY on 1/1/23 #HamailWaddell #JusticeForHamail #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vLDWbeaS0X — Darryl Wharton-Rigby ダリル・ワートン-リグビー (@whartonrigby) January 3, 2023

“It may not have shook you like it shook me, because things like that happen to people that look like me more so than some of you,” said Riley, who is Black. “But the point is our people, our residents, our constituents need to know that we’re actively doing something. Instead we’re sitting by, waiting.”

Republican Councilmember Thomas Scanlon said he would not support a third-party investigation while the Attorney General’s Office looks into the case.

“There’s no better set of eyes to look at this thing, to me, than the Attorney General,” he said. “Why would I entertain hiring somebody else to look at this? It makes zero sense to me.”

Scanlon, conceding that Riley and others may have seen more videos of the Jan. 1 incident, continued:

“I can’t tell if the officer is on the kid’s neck or not, and I don’t know how anybody can, based on one video they’ve seen. I’m confident the City of Binghamton will get this right, but I certainly welcome the Attorney General looking into this, too.”

Riley countered that the video “clearly showed someone on the ground, in handcuffs, with an officer on them.”

“I don’t know what happened, and neither do you,” Scanlon replied. “You think you know what happened, but you don’t.”

“We don’t agree,” Riley said.

After the meeting, Riley said in an email to the Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects that she is not confident the legislation will move forward without approval from Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

Though Kraham does not have a vote on City Council issues, the Republican majority largely follows his lead, Riley said.

In an emailed statement to the Press & Sun-Bulletin, Kraham called the proposed investigation “a moot point,” citing the ongoing nature of the Attorney General’s investigation and “the lack of necessary support from myself or City Council to move the proposal forward.”

“The City shouldn’t do anything to undermine the AG’s review and the integrity of the fact-finding process,” h said.

Waddell’s family members have spoken out about police conduct during the Jan. 1 incident.

“My brother is a light,” his younger sister, Ahmoni, told city council members at the Jan. 11 meeting, going on to describe Hamail as a “bright, sensitive, strong-willed, intelligent, passionate and protective person.”

“I know that there are people out there that have or will create their own narratives of him and our family to excuse this injustice that has been forced upon him,” she said. “But no matter which way you try to spin it, Brad Kaczynski of BPD was malicious and incredibly inconsiderate of human life.

“The very least we each deserve in this life is humanity. My brother deserved at least that, and that’s exactly what he was deprived of that night.”

