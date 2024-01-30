Binghamton driver, 29, killed in Chemung County crash on Route 60

A Binghamton man was killed Sunday in a one-car crash in Chemung County, New York State Police said.

According to Wellsburg-based troopers, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Isiah J. Montgomery, 29, was westbound through a curve on county Route 60 in the town of Chemung when the vehicle went off the north shoulder of the road and struck a tree.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chemung County coroner, troopers said.

State Police investigators said the crash took place at around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

