Binghamton High School student shot on Main Street, four Binghamton schools on lockout

A Binghamton High School student was shot near 56 Main St. in the city, according to a statement released by the Binghamton City School District.

The 18-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wilson Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The district also confirmed four schools in the area are on lockout as of about 12:20 p.m.

Lockout means classes continue as normal, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the buildings until further notice.

Affected schools include Binghamton High School, 31 Main St.; West Middle School, West Middle Avenue; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 151 Helen St.; and Horace Mann Elementary School, 30 College St.

Investigators are still on the scene and police so far have not released any information to the public about the incident. Police do not believe there is an active threat to public safety.

Binghamton police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton schools on lockout as police investigate BHS student shot