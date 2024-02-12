Binghamton homicide investigation: 20-year-old man dead after shooting

Binghamton police are pursuing a homicide investigation after a shooting incident that left one person dead.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of Lewis and Henry streets, police said.

Arriving officers found a 20-year old male lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was operating a vehicle at the time he was shot, causing the car to crash, according to police.

While police were investigating the homicide, a second report of shots fired was received in the area of Robinson Street. However, police determined that report was unfounded as fireworks were seen in the area.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time and no other information about the fatal shooting is available.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Binghamton Police Department Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

