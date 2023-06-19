Binghamton man charged in 2020 death of 2-year-old daughter

A chronic infestation of lice and "absolutely filthy" conditions at a Binghamton home led to the death of a 2-year-old girl in December 2020, according to Broome County Court documents.

A Broome County grand jury indicted the girl's father, Philip M. Calcagno, on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, along with a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Similar charges against a codefendant were dismissed June 8 after her attorney filed a motion claiming the facts of the case didn't support the indictment.

What conditions investigators say led to 2-year-old's death

The charges stem from the Dec. 18, 2020 death of Calcagno's daughter at a Saratoga Avenue residence in the City of Binghamton.

Police and medical personnel responded to a 911 call about a child not breathing at that address, and found the toddler unresponsive, according to the grand jury transcript. She later died at a local hospital.

Police investigators who testified before the grand jury described the "absolutely filthy" conditions at the apartment, including insect infestations.

A doctor who performed the autopsy concluded the girl died from cardiac arrest triggered by iron deficiency anemia, adding the deficiency was likely due to a chronic infestation of lice.

Outdoors Big changes planned for Binghamton's Ross Park. How project will impact trails, traffic

Father faces felony charges in 2-year-old daughter's death

Felony charges against a babysitter for the child were dismissed June 8 after her attorney, Benjamin Bergman, challenged the felony indictment, and Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley agreed, noting the babysitter, Jennifer Clay, of Binghamton, was not the child's parent nor did she assume full responsibility of parenthood that would have compelled her to seek medical attention for the girl sooner.

"Defendant did not hold herself out as (the child's) parent, nor was she related to (the child)," Cawley wrote in his ruling. "Defendant did not provide for (the child's) medical care, nor could she."

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said he disagreed with the ruling, but added it did comply with state law, and the law itself needs to be revised. There are other misdemeanor charges pending and Korchak said he has not decided yet whether he will appeal the judge's decision to dismiss the felony charges.

The original charges in this case were not made public until Jackson Bergman Law Offices announced on June 8 the felony charges had been dismissed against their client. Since the misdemeanor charges are still pending, Bergman said he wasn't at liberty to comment on the case.

"We filed a motion to dismiss based upon applicable New York State law and the judge agreed with our analysis," Bergman said.

Politics New Yorkers could vote by mail in every election under new bill. How it would work

Calcagno, the girl's father, still faces second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges, along with the misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

"We're moving forward with the case against him," said Korchak, who noted the child's mother apparently had no involvement in her care.

Calcagno is being represented by the Broome County Public Defender's Office.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton man charged in 2020 death of 2-year-old daughter