Binghamton man charged with arson after house on Henry Street destroyed in blaze

A Binghamton man has been charged with intentionally setting a blaze in the city Wednesday that destroyed a house formerly owned by an out-of-town landlord.

Following an investigation into a blaze at 122 Henry St. early Wednesday morning, Binghamton police charged Terry Bell, 56, with fourth-degree arson, a felony.

Police and other emergency responders were called to the house, which was vacant, around 7:15 a.m. and arriving units observed smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Binghamton firefighters extinguish a blaze at 122 Henry St. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. As a result of the fire the home was deemed a total loss and has been demolished.

The fire was extinguished by the Binghamton Fire Department and no injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators said Bell had been using the Henry Street home as his residence. He was arraigned in City of Binghamton Court and committed to the Broome County Jail.

The house was deemed a total loss after the fire and was demolished.

The residence was formerly owned by Isaac Anzaroot, a Brooklyn resident who owns hundreds of properties throughout Broome County. Anzaroot was locked in a lengthy battle with local officials over the conditions on many of those sites.

Public utilities $200 million in utility credits now available to New Yorkers. What to know

Binghamton officials charged Anzaroot with dozens of code violations, and many of those properties, including the Henry Street location, were eventually turned over to the city as part of a court settlement.

Binghamton firefighters extinguish a blaze at 122 Henry St. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. As a result of the fire the home was deemed a total loss and has been demolished.

The investigation into the fire is continuing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton man faces arson charge after Henry Street house destroyed