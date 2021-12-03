Binghamton man charged in fatal Main Street stabbing that led to lockouts at schools

A 29-year-old Binghamton man was charged Thursday morning with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing a man inside a Main Street apartment and fleeing the scene, according to Binghamton City Police.

Mitchell C. Lindow was located by police at an Asbury Street address and charged with first-degree murder, according to Binghamton Police Capt. Cory J. Minor. He was taken into custody and later arraigned in Binghamton City Court.

The Binghamton City Police Patrol was called at about 9:08 a.m. Thursday to a 110 Main Street apartment for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arrival patrolmen found a male victim, identified as David Royes, 36, of Binghamton, in the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds, Minor said. It was further determined that no gunshots were fired.

Royes was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The stabbing was the cause of lockouts at four schools in the Binghamton City School District on Thursday due to the crime's close proximity, according to the Binghamton Police Department. A lockout means classes continue as normal, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the buildings until further notice.

Lindow could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the crime.

The homicide of David Royes is an ongoing investigation by the Binghamton Police, Minor said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton man charged in fatal stabbing in Main Street apartment