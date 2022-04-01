Binghamton man found guilty in 2021 shooting death of Elmira's Shamal Gladden

A Binghamton man who shot and killed an Elmira man in February 2021 on Maple Avenue was found guilty of murder Friday by a Chemung County jury.

After four days of deliberations, the jury found Khalid Abdul-Wahhab, 34, guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Shamal Gladden, of Elmira. Sentencing will be May 16, and Abdul-Wahhab faces up to 25 years to life, according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony A. Alvernaz, who announced the verdict.

At about 3:40 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021, Elmira police responded to 300 Maple Ave. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, patrolmen said they found no one at that location, but evidence that someone had been shot.

Moments later police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Arnot Ogden Medical Center and officers were able to locate and interview several people who had taken Gladden, 44, to the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that two separate groups of subjects known to each other had gotten into a verbal altercation at the original Maple Ave., location. The victim, Gladden, arrived on the scene separate from the other parties and was not involved in the verbal dispute.

Gladden recognized a friend’s daughter being verbally harassed by several men and stepped in to defuse the argument, according to police. After a verbal dispute between Gladden and two male subjects, one of them, Abdul-Wahhab, produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Gladden suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived there.

