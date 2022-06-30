Binghamton man gets 15 years in prison for attempted murder

A Binghamton man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges related to an attack on his girlfriend will spend 15 years in prison.

Broome County Judge Joseph Hawley on Thursday imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Zeke Wilmarth, along with five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said Wilmarth choked and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times during a domestic dispute in an apartment at Castle Gardens in Vestal last July.

The woman was hospitalized with critical injuries following the attack.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Wilmarth last fall on felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree strangulation.

Wilmarth pleaded guilty to each count in the indictment in March.

Public safetyAppeals court reverses conviction of truck driver who fatally struck DOT worker in Tioga County

For subscribersWho can get a gun in NY? What the Supreme Court's gun law ruling means for New Yorkers

Gun controlNY lawmakers hammer out new gun restrictions in special session. Live updates

According to police reports, when Vestal officers arrived at the scene July 11, 2021, they found the woman on the porch and she told officers the person who attacked her was still inside an upstairs apartment unit.

Then, Wilmarth allegedly poked his head out the apartment door and locked himself back inside.

Police said they gave him repeated commands to step outside before eventually forcing their way inside to take him into custody.

Wilmarth has been in custody at the Broome County Jail without bail since his arrest.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder guilty plea