Binghamton man gets 4 years in prison following 2020 raid that yielded 24 guns and drugs

A Binghamton man originally charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors when a police raid turned up a cache of firearms and drugs will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to a single felony.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley on Wednesday sentenced Christopher Harmatuk, 40, of Hazel Street in Binghamton, to the prison time along with five years of post-release supervision.

Harmatuk was arrested after members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant in September 2020 and seized two dozen firearms, along with quantities of meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Law enforcement officials described the effort as among the largest seizures of weapons in Broome County in recent years.

As a convicted felon, Harmatuk was prohibited from owning any firearms. In addition, some of the weapons seized were illegal under New York's SAFE Act.

None of the weapons — which included revolvers, shotguns and rifles — were reported stolen and there were no indications any had been involved in recent crimes, police said.

Police initially charged Harmatuk with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, along with 14 misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Harmatuk faced up to 25 years in prison on the most serious charges alone, but in December, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Harmatuk has been incarcerated in the Broome County Jail since his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton man gets 4 years in prison after 24 firearms, drugs seized