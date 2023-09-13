Binghamton man injured in crossbow attack sentenced to 3-plus years on weapons charges

The last of three people involved in a crossbow attack last summer in the Town of Binghamton — the victim himself — has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony charges.

Bayso K. Vannavongsa, 24, of Binghamton, was shot in the chest with a crossbow during a dispute with another man in late July 2022 at the former Vestal Hills Country Club property at 3123 Webb Road.

In Broome County Court on Wednesday, Vannavongsa was sentenced to 3-and-a-half years in state prison. The terms will run concurrently.

Police said Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store property, including firearms. Vannavongsa was initially charged with multiple felonies — including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two drug possession charges.

In June, Vannavongsa pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to three felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He admitted in court he illegally possessed a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, and an SKS semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine, equipped with a bayonet mount.

The 3-and-a-half-year sentence is the minimum term that could be imposed for that crime. Vannavongsa faced up to 15 years in prison after his guilty plea.

Police recovered the firearms from a structure where Vannavongsa had been squatting.

Police identified Carson Vanco, 21, of Endicott, as the person who shot Vannavongsa, and also alleged 21-year-old Savannah Perry, also of Endicott, conspired with Vanco to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him.

All three suspects knew each other, according to police, and investigators believe Vanco and Perry planned the attack when the relationship began to deteriorate.

Vanco, who was initially charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to the assault charge and is serving an 8-year prison sentence.

Perry, who was originally charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, pleaded guilty last September to a lesser felony count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

