Binghamton man loses appeal of his conviction on rape and child sexual assault charges

A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Binghamton man who will serve at least 30 years in state prison for rape, sexual abuse and other felonies.

The Appellate Division, Third Department of state Supreme Court denied the appeal of 51-year-old James R. Starnes, who challenged his March 2017 conviction following a trial in Broome County Court.

The jury found Starnes guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, all felonies.

Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley, referring to Starnes' actions as "the 'horrendous' conduct of a calculating manipulator," sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison for committing repeated sexual acts against three juvenile victims between 2013 and 2016.

The appellate court concluded the evidence was legally sufficient for a guilty verdict on all counts, and that the evidence was properly received.

The court also determined the sentence was not excessive — given the seriousness of the charges and Starnes' failure to accept responsibility for his actions.

Starnes maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The victims, who all testified against Starnes, were 14, 12 and 9 when the abuse started, according to court records.

"The victims showed bravery by testifying in court to make sure justice was served," Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news release. Korchak was chief assistant DA at the time of the trial.

"In my 25 years as a prosecutor, this is one of the most heinous cases that I have litigated," Korchak said.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case before arresting Starnes in April 2016.

Starnes will be eligible for parole in 2047, and Korchak said the district attorney's office recommends he never be released.

Starnes is serving his sentence at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus.

To read the appellate court ruling, go to decisions.courts.state.ny.us/ad3/Decisions/2022/109472.pdf.

