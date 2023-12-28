Binghamton man pleads guilty to federal drug, weapons charges after Tompkins Street raid

A Binghamton man faces decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and weapons charges.

Dupray Jordan, 33, pleaded guilty this week to possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from a Nov. 12, 2021 police raid on a Tompkins Street apartment in Binghamton after a police informant made controlled purchases of fentanyl at that address.

During the search, police recovered 16.7 grams of fentanyl, 12.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a loaded .22-caliber firearm equipped with a silencer, various drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a metal knuckle knife.

As part of his plea, Jordan admitted he possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl for distribution, along with the .38-caliber revolver.

Jordan threw the gun to the ground as police entered to execute a search warrant at the Binghamton apartment on that date, according to court documents.

He was already a convicted felon at the time, having previously been convicted in New York state court of second-degree assault, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced May 8, 2024 in U.S. District Court in Syracuse and faces the following penalties:

Up to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a fine of up to $1 million.

A consecutive sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

Up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

A post-incarceration term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton man faces prison after guilty plea on drug, weapons charges