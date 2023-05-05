Binghamton man sentenced to 14 years in prison after guilty plea in home invasion case

A Binghamton man who admitted taking part in a home invasion robbery last summer in which shots were fired will spent more than a decade in prison.

Johnathon R. Aldrich was sentenced Friday in Broome County Court to 14 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The sentence comes after Aldrich pleaded guilty to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and other related charges.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred July 31, 2022, in the Town of Dickinson.

Aldrich and another individual forcibly entered a residence on Bevier Street, threatened the occupants, and stole money and handguns, according to prosecutors.

During the course of the robbery a firearm was discharged, but nobody was hit.

Aldrich, who police said was known to the victim, and the other man fled the scene. They were apprehended shortly after by New York State Police in the City of Binghamton. The firearms were recovered.

"The minimum sentence under New York state law for this crime is five years, however, the severity of the crime warrants this lengthy state prison sentence," Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said.

The Binghamton Police Department assisted in the investigation. Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth M. Chirco prosecuted the case for the District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Bevier Street home invasion: Binghamton man sentenced in armed robbery