Binghamton man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Alison Salisbury

A Binghamton man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of one woman and the attempted murder of another.

“It is our hope and the hope of the community that Lance Johnson never sees the light of day outside prison walls,” Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news conference following the sentencing hearing Thursday.

Johnson, 48, was found guilty in July on all counts related to a 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of Alison I. Salisbury and the injury of Shannon Brooks.

He was indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, as well as the misdemeanor of fourth-degree stalking.

Judge Joseph Cawley assigned Johnson the maximum sentence on each count and ordered them served consecutively, amounting to an aggregate sentence of 77 years to life in prison.

New York State Police responded to a reported shooting at a Conklin Avenue apartment complex shortly after midnight on Aug. 7, 2020, where they found two women in the parking lot.

Salisbury, 38, of Binghamton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her girlfriend, Shannon Brooks, of Conklin, had been shot in the hand and was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

Johnson was also accused of stalking Brooks for more than a month leading up to the shooting.

