Binghamton man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in Lydia Street stabbing

A Binghamton man potentially facing a lengthy prison sentence after a November 2022 stabbing incident will instead serve probation.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley last week sentenced Joseph M. Irons, 38, to five years probation after Irons pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree assault, a felony.

Irons was originally charged with first-degree assault, which carries a minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 25 years, in connection with a Nov. 10 incident on Lydia Street in Binghamton.

City police officers responded to the area around 22 Lydia St. for a man with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

Police said the stabbing victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Before he was transported, the victim identified Irons, who lived at 26 Lydia St., as his assailant, investigators said.

Irons surrendered and was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff with police at his residence.

Under state law, Irons could have been sentenced to prison time for the second-degree assault conviction.

