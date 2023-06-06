Binghamton man shot with crossbow at Vestal Hills pleads guilty to felony weapons counts

All three people involved in a crossbow attack last summer in the Town of Binghamton — including the victim — have now pleaded guilty to felony charges.

The last person to take a plea deal was Bayso K. Vannavongsa, 24, of Binghamton, who was shot in the chest with a crossbow during a dispute with another man in late July 2022 at the former Vestal Hills Country Club property at 3123 Webb Road.

Police said Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store property, including firearms. Vannavongsa was initially charged with multiple felonies — including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two drug possession charges.

In Broome County Court on Tuesday, Vannavongsa pleaded guilty to three felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Vannavongsa admitted that on July 26, 2022, in the Town of Binghamton, he illegally possessed a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, and an SKS semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine, equipped with a bayonet mount.

Police recovered the firearms from a structure where Vannavongsa had been squatting.

Police identified Carson Vanco, 21, of Endicott, as the person who shot Vannavongsa, and also alleged 21-year-old Savannah Perry, also of Endicott, conspired with Vanco to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him.

All three suspects knew each other, according to police, and investigators believe Vanco and Perry planned the attack when the relationship began to deteriorate.

Vanco, who was initially charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to the assault charge and is serving an 8-year prison sentence.

Perry, who was originally charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, pleaded guilty last September to a lesser felony count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Vannavongsa faces between 3-and-a-half years and 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced Sept. 5.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton man pleads guilty to weapons counts after crossbow incident