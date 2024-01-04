Binghamton mayor, city council at odds over District 6 appointment. Here's the latest

It is still unclear who will represent residents of Binghamton's sixth district after both city council members and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced contradictory plans to appoint a representative Thursday afternoon.

The election for district six ended in an exact tie between Republican incumbent Philip Strawn and Democrat Rebecca Rathmell in November, and a debate over who has the power to appoint a representative has unfolded over the last few weeks.

Whose job is it to fill the vacant City Council position?

Kraham's office has previously pointed to the city's Office of Corporation Counsel's interpretation of the Second Class Cities Law, claiming in the case of a "failure to elect," it becomes the mayor's responsibility to appoint someone to fill the position. The New York Council of Mayors agreed with this interpretation.

But Democrat city council members argue the responsibility rests with City Council.

A special election will be held in November, when voters will be get another chance to elect a representative for District Six.

Strawn appointed, Democrat city council responds

Kraham said he informed city council of his intent to appoint Strawn for the interim position Thursday morning, and Strawn took the oath of office at the Broome County Clerk's Office around 1:30 p.m.

"Throughout this process, City Council members have been read in on everything — we are very transparent," Kraham said Thursday. "They received all of the documentation and legal advice that I was getting, which pointed in one direction under state law."

But shortly after Strawn was appointed, newly elected Binghamton City Councilman Nate Hotchkiss, a Democrat, announced in a press release city council members would be holding a special meeting Friday evening, at which time they would be announcing their appointment for the spot. Hotchkiss also said city council "welcomes resolution of this conflict through the judicial process."

"We definitely are not trying to drag this out," Hotchkiss said Thursday afternoon, "but we are also not willing to give up the power that is within our City Charter. We have a strong argument for why we should be making this appointment."

Kraham said Thursday if the city council followed through with a subsequent appointment after he has already filled the spot, legal action could be required.

"All that is going to do is cost taxpayer dollars," he said.

