Police arrest suspect after shooting on Binghamton's Northside injures one

One person was injured and another is in custody following a shooting incident Tuesday on Binghamton's Northside.

Around 4 p.m., officers from the Binghamton Police Department patrol division responded to the area of 511 Chenango St. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Responding officers located the victim, who police say suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and chest. The victim was later transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

During the ongoing investigation, police developed information on a potential suspect and vehicle, which was broadcast to responding officers.

Two police detectives who were responding to the area located the suspect vehicle and stopped the car in the area of 150 Moeller St., police said.

The detectives took a passenger of the vehicle, Carheem Felton, 38, of Binghamton, into custody.

Police also conducted a search of the suspect vehicle and found a loaded 9mm “ghost gun”, a firearm privately assembled with individual parts and no serial number.

My thanks to the @BinghamtonPD for great police work after a North Side shooting this afternoon, taking quick action to make an arrest and recover an illegal firearm. 1/4 — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) August 2, 2022

Gun controlWant a gun permit? NY plans to review your social media accounts. What to know

For subscribersFarmers markets in the Southern Tier are back. Here's where to find them

FaithParish swap with Syracuse area brings priest back to Broome County

As a result of the investigation, police charged Felton with second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

No information was available about the victim's condition or what, if any, relationship the victim had to Felton.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Department Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton shooting leaves one person wounded, suspect arrested