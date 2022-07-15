Binghamton police charge Isaac Anzaroot with code violations as mayor calls out 'slumlords'

Emily Barnes, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
A Brooklyn man who owns at least dozens of properties in Binghamton was arrested Wednesday on several housing code violation warrants.

Binghamton police said 39-year-old Isaac Anzaroot was wanted for 12 bench warrants and two arrest warrants issued by Binghamton City Court, and Mayor Jared Kraham said his office "is serious about holding slumlords, and all those who violate the City’s housing codes, accountable."

All of the charges are violation-level offenses of the City of Binghamton Housing Code which allege housing code issues on properties owned by Anzaroot or affiliated with Limited Liability Companies tied to Anzaroot.

The city provided the Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects a list of 19 LLCs affiliated with Anzaroot, although Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman said the list could be incomplete. LLCs can be difficult to track because they are not required to disclose the identities or addresses of actual owners.

Among the LLCs tied to Anzaroot in Broome County, AJEM Group LLC owns 39 properties in Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott. MEJA Group LLC owns 15 properties in Binghamton and Johnson City.

“I’m committed to improving housing conditions in Binghamton, delivering justice to families and restoring integrity to neighborhoods," Kraham said.

Anzaroot was taken into custody without incident and was assigned cash bail at $500 per charge for all 14 charges in Binghamton City Court Wednesday.

Anzaroot was notified of code violations in Johnson City for his property at 17 Ackley Ave., which is owned by Urban Properties Upstate LLC., on April 13 and is directed to appear in the Village of Johnson City Court on Aug. 17.

Some LLCs also link Anzaroot to properties in Vestal and Endicott but officials said he is not facing any charges or violations in those municipalities.

Records of Anzaroot's real estate holdings in the area date to the mid-2000s, including a purchase of a mansion at 9 Asbury Court in 2006. Anzaroot and his wife, Donna Simovitch, purchased the property for $125,000 and attempted to sell it on eBay. That sale fell through and was later purchased by a city man for $165,000.

An apartment at 159 Conklin Ave. burned down in Binghamton in February. The property is owned by 159 Conklin Ave LLC, which the city says is tied to Isaac Anzaroot. A Connecticut woman was charged with second-degree arson in the South Side fire.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Isaac Anzaroot charged with Binghamton housing code violations

