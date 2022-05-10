Binghamton Police Department: Man dead after shooting on Floral Avenue

Binghamton police said one person was killed in a shooting on the city's West Side on Tuesday.

According to an aide to Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, a male died after at least one shot was fired on Floral Avenue.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the person killed or information about any suspects.

A message left for Zikuski was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton PD: Man dead after shooting on Floral Avenue