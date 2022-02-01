Binghamton police search for suspect after man injured in stabbing on Clinton Street

Binghamton police are investigating following a Monday morning stabbing incident that sent one person to the hospital.

An adult male was stabbed around 7:45 a.m. in the vicinity of 312 Clinton St., according to police.

The victim received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police haven't made any arrests and the investigation is continuing. Detectives do not believe this was a random attack and said there is no danger to the general public.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact the Binghamton Police Department at 607-772-7089 to speak to a detective.

Coronavirus: Hochul extends New York mask mandate for businesses to Feb. 10 as appeals court decision looms

For subscribers: After 32 years, COVID forced P.S. Restaurant owners to make their toughest decision yet

Politics: Claudia Tenney to run in redrawn NY-23, the proposed sprawling district in Southern Tier

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Man stabbed in Binghamton, police search for suspect