Binghamton restaurants Colonial, Dos Rios close with owners facing drug, sex crime charges

Two downtown Binghamton eateries at the center of a months-long police investigation into alleged sex- and drug-related crimes closed for good this week.

The managing partners of the Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina, both located on Court Street, voted to close their doors permanently, according to a statement from a third-party public relations firm representing one of the owners.

Yaron Kweller, who is one of two owners facing felony charges, voted in favor of the closure “as it became clear they were no longer financially solvent and did not have funds to cover payroll,” according to HeraldPR, a New York City-based communications firm.

Charges upgraded: New charges for Colonial owners, brother in Binghamton restaurant drug, sex assault case

For subscribers: School in Brooklyn places teacher on leave amid Binghamton restaurant investigation

A capital contribution was made to make sure all employees were paid, according to the company.

A separate public relations firm contracted to represent the remaining restaurant owners said it was unable to comment Friday.

The Stone Fox, a Hawley Street restaurant which is under partially shared ownership as the other two establishments, remains open.

The Colonial stands empty Friday, April 29, after the restaurant's closure was announced by one of the managing partners.

Kweller and fellow owner Jordan Rindgen have not been involved with restaurant operations since December, when the Binghamton Police Department announced an investigation into alleged suspicious activities of the owners.

Both men were arrested in February. Kweller's older brother, Leor Kweller, a high school teacher in Brooklyn who is not affiliated with the restaurants, was arrested days later.

An indictment unsealed in March levied a dozen charges against all three defendants, who each pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Broome County Court.

Yaron Kweller, a 41-year-old Vestal resident, was charged with:

First-degree rape, a felony

First-degree criminal sex act, a felony

Leor Kweller, a 42-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was charged with:

Story continues

First-degree rape, a felony

First-degree sexual abuse, a felony

Jordan Rindgen, a 33-year-old Binghamton resident, was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for allegedly selling cocaine to two people, a felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for his alleged possession of cocaine with the intent to sell it, a felony

First-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony

First-degree criminal sexual act, a felony

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal facilitation, a misdemeanor

Further court dates have not been scheduled.

All 12 charges stem from a Nov. 27 incident at 141 Washington St. in Binghamton, according to the Binghamton Police Department.

Initial investigations by Binghamton police yielded charges from a single complainant, a 21-year-old woman. A second complainant, a 19-year-old woman, emerged in connection with charges filed against Leor Kweller a few days after charges were brought against Rindgen and Yaron Kweller.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects.com does not name or identify victims of sexual crimes.

Each of the victims was given six-month orders of protection, and County Judge Carol Cocchiola said she would consider extensions if necessary.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office did not request bail for the defendants.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Colonial, Dos Rios close with owners facing drug, sex crime charges