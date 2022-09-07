Binghamton woman arrested in baseball bat attack sentenced to prison after assault plea

A Binghamton woman arrested on multiple felonies following a January home invasion assault and robbery will spend two years in prison.

Shamirah Hauer, 24, was sentenced Wednesday by Broome County Court Judge Joseph Hawley after pleading guilty June 6 to a single count of second-degree assault, a felony.

Hauer will also serve two years of post-release supervision after she finishes her prison sentence.

Hauer was originally charged by Johnson City police with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation, all felonies, in connection with the Jan. 27 incident on St. Charles Street in the village.

Police said Hauer and Amanda Hoyt, 31, also of Binghamton, forced their way into the female victim's apartment, assaulted her with a baseball bat and a hammer, and choked her unconscious.

Hoyt and Hauer then stole property from the victim, and left before officers arrived at the scene, police said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hoyt, who was also initially charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to first-degree attempted burglary.

As a repeat violent felony offender, she will likely face five years in prison when Hawley sentences her Nov. 15, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton woman sentenced to prison in baseball bat assault