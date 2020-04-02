Some Bingo Group Holdings (HKG:8220) Shareholders Have Copped A 97% Share Price Wipe Out

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Bingo Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8220) for half a decade as the share price tanked 97%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 73% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 53% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that Bingo Group Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Bingo Group Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 18% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 50% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:8220 Income Statement April 2nd 2020 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Bingo Group Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 73%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 50% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Bingo Group Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

