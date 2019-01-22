Should Binhai Investment Company Limited (HKG:2886) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Binhai Investment Company Limited (HKG:2886) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Binhai Investment in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Binhai Investment pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 57% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 30% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 11%.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Binhai Investment as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Binhai Investment has a yield of 4.5%, which is high for Gas Utilities stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Binhai Investment is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three essential aspects you should further examine:

