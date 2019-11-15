Do You Like Binhai Investment Company Limited (HKG:2886) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Binhai Investment Company Limited's (HKG:2886), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Binhai Investment has a price to earnings ratio of 17.00, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$17.00 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Binhai Investment:

P/E of 17.00 = HK$1.43 ÷ HK$0.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Binhai Investment Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Binhai Investment has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the gas utilities industry average (18.3).

SEHK:2886 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

Binhai Investment's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Binhai Investment saw earnings per share decrease by 13% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 7.2% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Binhai Investment's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Binhai Investment's net debt is considerable, at 126% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Binhai Investment's P/E Ratio

Binhai Investment has a P/E of 17.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.2. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.