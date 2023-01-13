BIO-Key: This Innovative Security Company Is Leading The Charge For Identity Based Biometrics (IBB)

Wall, New Jersey --News Direct-- BIO-key International, Inc.

By Johnny Rice, Benzinga

James Sullivan, VP of Strategy & Compliance and CLO of BIO-Key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), was recently interviewed by Benzinga.

The company is a trusted provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions that offer an easy and secure way to authenticate the identity of employees, customers and suppliers while managing their access across devices and applications.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

Contact Details

Catalyst IR- William Jones, David Collins

+1 212-924-9800

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.bio-key.com/

