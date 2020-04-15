Bio-Techne's Exosome Diagnostics Launches ExoDx Prostate At-Home Collection Kit

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) announced today that Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, is launching an ExoDx™ Prostate Test At-Home Collection Kit for patients who are concerned about their prostate health. Millions of men recently had appointments cancelled for important procedures, like biopsy, to detect the presence of prostate cancer due to Shelter in Place orders issued to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The at-home collection kit provides an immediate and cost-effective solution that enables a telemedicine/telehealth opportunity for physicians and their patients who share frustration, anxiety and fear over whether the patient harbors high-grade prostate cancer.

The ExoDx Prostate or EPI test is a urine-based, genomic test that helps inform the prostate biopsy decision. This liquid biopsy test recently received coverage in the VA Healthcare system through a General Services Administration (GSA) award and is included in the National Cancer Comprehensive Network (NCCN) guidelines for early detection in men for both initial and repeat biopsy. It is performed by Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, in its CLIA, ISO, NY certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Waltham, Massachusetts. The EPI test is a risk assessment tool that assists both physicians and their patients with determining if a prostate biopsy is needed when presented with an ambiguous PSA test result, and discriminates between low and high grade prostate cancer, thereby allowing physicians to perform the right intervention, for the right patient, at the right time.

Physicians can trigger an order using a HIPAA-secure electronic order form. The ExoDx Patient At- Home Collection Kit will ship directly to the patient, allowing him to collect a urine specimen in the safety, comfort and convenience of his own home. After the sample is processed in the laboratory, the physician will receive an electronic result report and counsel the patient.

"I've used the ExoDx Prostate Test in clinical practice and found it's a useful test to prioritize which patients need to proceed sooner to biopsy or defer prostate biopsy for the time being" said Dr. Liam Hurley. "In some cases, the patient will be able to safely defer biopsy, and I want to provide my patient this information with a high degree of confidence that this genomic test provides. In other cases, if the ExoDx Prostate Test informs a significant risk of high-grade prostate cancer, I'll use the result to justify the need for a biopsy."

"We are pleased to provide another solution for our customers that are unable to see a healthcare professional during the current pandemic," commented Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Based on the enthusiasm and eagerness from urology experts and key opinion leaders about this initiative, we expect the ExoDx Prostate At-Home Collection Kit to benefit adoption of the test while helping physicians better manage their patients and possibly save lives during this trying time."

